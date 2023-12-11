Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

