CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAMP. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 963,594 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.