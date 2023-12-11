Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Galapagos stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 13.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after buying an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 23.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

