Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

