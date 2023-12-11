Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.58.

BRZE stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

