Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,245,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

