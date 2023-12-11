Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
