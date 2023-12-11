Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

