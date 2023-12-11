Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.88.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
