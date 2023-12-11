Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2750896 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

