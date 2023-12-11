Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 21,000 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $225,305 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

