Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

APDN stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

