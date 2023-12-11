AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.7 %

AVAV opened at $124.79 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.