Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

AMD stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

