Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

