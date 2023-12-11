Evercore ISI Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,552,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

