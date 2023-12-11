Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.89.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 157,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

