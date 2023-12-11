McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

