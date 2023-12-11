Roth Mkm Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $42.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

