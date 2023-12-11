Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.71 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,738,855. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

