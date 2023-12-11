Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
