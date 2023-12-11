The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $123.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $146.62 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,090. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

