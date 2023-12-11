Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

Xencor stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

