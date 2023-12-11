Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTGN

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.