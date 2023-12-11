Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.