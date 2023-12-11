Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.73.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

