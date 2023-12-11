Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

