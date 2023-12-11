Alpha Technology Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 11th (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 11th. Alpha Technology Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of ATGL stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $31.57.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
