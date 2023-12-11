ESH Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ESHAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 11th

ESH Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 11th. ESH Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 14th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ESHAU opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. ESH Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,191,000.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

