Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.4 %

ATH stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4636804 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

