Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.68.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.19. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.9730337 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.