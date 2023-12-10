PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $332.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.