Callan Family Office LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $549.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.81 and a 200 day moving average of $504.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

