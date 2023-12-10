Capital Counsel LLC NY Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $610.01. 2,499,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.90. The firm has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

