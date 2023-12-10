New Republic Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $263.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.