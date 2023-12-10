RWWM Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RWWM Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.4% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

