Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,828 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,598,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,651,000 after purchasing an additional 377,936 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 862,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 268,090 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

