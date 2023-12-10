Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $944.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.59. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $935.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.