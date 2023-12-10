American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 4.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.11% of American Tower worth $1,908,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 12,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

