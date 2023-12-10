Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 233,183 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,183 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

