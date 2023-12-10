Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

