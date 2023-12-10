New Republic Capital LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

