Cadence Bank Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Bank lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,821,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,655. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

