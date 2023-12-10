Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 117,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

