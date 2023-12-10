Matrix Capital Management Company LP Invests $221.53 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,861,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,533,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.6% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.17% of QUALCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.