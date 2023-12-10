Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

