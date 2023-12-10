Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 17.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $44,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.10 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

