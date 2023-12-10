New Republic Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,826 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.84.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

