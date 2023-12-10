New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.