New Republic Capital LLC Invests $526,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

