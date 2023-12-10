Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $703.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $657.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

